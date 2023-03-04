Knight
Buy Now

SNHU's Jess Knight blocks this shot by Saint Anselm's McKenzy Ouellette as teammate Adriana Timberlake defends during a game last month at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester. SNHU hosts Bentley today for the NE10 tournament crown.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Before this season, the Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball team had never reached the semifinals of the Northeast 10 Conference tournament.

Today, SNHU will try to win the league title.