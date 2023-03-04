SNHU's Jess Knight blocks this shot by Saint Anselm's McKenzy Ouellette as teammate Adriana Timberlake defends during a game last month at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester. SNHU hosts Bentley today for the NE10 tournament crown.
Before this season, the Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball team had never reached the semifinals of the Northeast 10 Conference tournament.
Today, SNHU will try to win the league title.
The Penmen, seeded third, host No. 4 seed Bentley at 1:30 p.m. at the Stan Spirou Field House. Admission is free.
Wednesday night, SNHU used a game-high 22 points from senior Adriana Timberlake, the conference’s player of the year, and advanced with a 67-60 victory over No. 2 Assumption in Worcester. Juniors Julia Colby and Jess Knight added 16 and 14 points, respectively, as SNHU improved to 21-6 overall.
Bentley advanced by beating Pace 57-52 in the semifinals. The Falcons are in a familiar spot: Today, they’ll be seeking a second straight league crown and 23rd in school history.
Dartmouth 87, Harvard 82 (men): Saturday in Hanover, the Big Green won their season finale to finish 10-18 overall, 6-8 in the Ivy League.
Dame Adelekun (19 points), Dusan Neskovic (18) and Ryan Cornish (16) led Dartmouth.
Men’s hockey
Saint Anselm 5, Saint Michael’s 1: In the Northeast 10 Conference championship on Saturday in Goffstown, the Hawks received goals from Liam Lyons, Will Christensen Richie Colarusso, Garrett Alberti and Luke Linart, and 39 saves from goalie Nick Howard.
The title was a conference-best 11th for Saint Anselm, which finished the season 22-10-3 overall.
Colgate 5, Dartmouth 3: In Hamilton, New York, the Big Green scored twice in the third period but were eliminated Friday night in a first-round game in the ECAC tournament. Dartmouth finished 5-24-1 overall.