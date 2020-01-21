Tianna Sugars recorded a double-double performance to lead the Colby-Sawyer College women's basketball team to a 69-54 Great Northeast Athletic Conference victory at Rivier University Tuesday night in Nashua.
Sugars tallied 16 points to move to seventh on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,225 career points and added 14 rebounds to move to fifth all-time in that category with 853. Classmate Lexie Hamilton, a Sunapee resident, contributed seven points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists and Caitlyn Boucher, a freshman from Swanzey, added 14 for the Chargers (11-5, 1-2 GNAC).
Colby-Sawyer led, 35-22, at halftime and 50-31 after three quarters.
Rivier sophomore Alexandra Brumblatt, a Manchester resident, and freshman Heather Ries, of Mont Vernon, each had double-double outings. Grumblatt logged 11 points and 23 rebounds and Ries added 12 points and 10 boards for her first career double-double. Rivier (4-11, 0-4 GNAC) also received a team-high 18 points from Cydney Lessard, a sophomore from Derry, and Arianna Motivala, a freshman from Nashua.
While the women's team was victorious in Nashua, the Colby-Sawyer men fell, 98-83, at GNAC foe St. Joseph's College in Standish, Maine.
Nicholas Curtis had a game-high 36 points and Jack Casale added 26 for the Monks (7-9, 1-1 GNAC).
Colby-Sawyer (6-9, 0-2 GNAC) got a team-high 23 points from senior Patrick Coffey, which moved him to ninth on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,436 career points. Classmate Dana Bean, of Franklin, contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. His 109 career blocks is tied for third-most in Chargers history.
Women's hockey
Saint Anselm 1, Williams 1, OT: At Sullivan Arena in Goffstown, Kaley Campbell's goal with 5:21 remaining in regulation earned a tie for the Hawks (13-8-2).