New Hampshire college sports seasons converge again this weekend as football, soccer and hockey games take center stage.
The Dartmouth football team, which held off rival Harvard last Saturday, plays another showdown-type contest Friday night against unbeaten Princeton. Game time at Memorial Field in Hanover is 6 p.m. (ESPNU).
The Ivy League title may hinge on tonight’s game. With three weekends remaining on the schedule, the Big Green are 3-1 (6-1 overall) while the Tigers are 4-0 (7-0 overall) and carry a 12-game road win streak, tops in FCS. Princeton’s last road loss came Nov. 18, 2017, at Dartmouth.
The game features the two most recent Ivy champs: Dartmouth shared the crown with Yale in 2019 and Princeton went 7-0 in 2018. The league did not play fall sports in 2020.
UNH, meanwhile, will try to end a five-game losing streak when it visits winless Albany on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Wildcats (3-5 overall, 2-3 in the CAA) have not won since Sept. 18 at Lafayette. Albany is 0-8 overall, 0-6 in the CAA, but all but one of the Great Danes’ league losses have been by seven points or fewer.
In small college action, Plymouth State will go for its fifth straight win when it hosts Mass. Maritime on Saturday at noon. The Panthers improved to 4-4 and 4-2 in the MASCAC by winning at Westfield State last Saturday. Senior running back Manny Sanchez of Hartford, Conn., has run for over 100 yards in each of PSU’s last two wins and leads the club with 559 rushing yards.
Saint Anselm (3-5 overall, 3-4 in the Northeast-10) goes for three straight victories when it visits Assumption (4-4, 4-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
And Franklin Pierce (0-8 overall, 0-6 in the NE-10) plays at Stonehill (6-2, 4-2) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Men’s soccer: No. 7 UNH waits for next opponent
The UNH men’s soccer team, ranked No. 7 nationally in the latest United Soccer Coaches national poll, takes the weekend off before opening pursuit of the America East title.
The Wildcats finished the regular season 15-0-2 and are one of only two teams nationally without a loss. No. 8 Saint Louis (12-0-3) is the other.
UNH, which took home a league-best 10 all-conference awards this week, is 7-0-1 in the league and won the regular-season crown for a third straight time. As the top seed in the AE tournament, the ’Cats earned a bye for the quarterfinals and will play next Wednesday at home (6 p.m.) against the winner of the quarterfinal matchup on Saturday between fourth seed Stony Brook and fifth seed UMBC.
Should the Wildcats win their semifinal game, they would host the championship on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
In other Granite State soccer, Franklin Pierce (16-1 overall), ranked No. 5 nationally among Division II men’s teams, earned the top seed in the Northeast-10 tournament and will host eighth seed Southern Connecticut State in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 7 p.m.
In another NE-10 quarterfinal game, fourth seed Southern New Hampshire University (10-5-1 overall) will entertain fifth seed Adelphi on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Penmen, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine matches, earned their seed by topping Stonehill 1-0 on Wednesday night. Penmen goalie Jackson Rivers of Epping made one save for the shutout.
Men’s hockey: UNH, Huskies play home-and-home series
UNH will try to maintain some momentum when it plays Northeastern in a home-and-home series this weekend. The teams play Friday night in Durham (7 p.m., NESNplus), then Saturday night (7:30) in Boston.
The Wildcats earned their first Hockey East victory of the season with a 2-1 overtime win over No. 7 Providence College last Saturday. They are 3-4 overall, 1-2 in the league. NU is 5-3 and 2-2.
Dartmouth (0-2 overall, 0-1 in the ECAC) returns to action this weekend with home games against Colgate (Friday, 5 p.m.) and Cornell (Saturday, 7 p.m.). Colgate has yet to play an ECAC game but has compiled a 5-4 record in nonleague contests.
The Big Red (2-0 overall), who open ECAC play Friday at Harvard, are ranked 15th nationally in this week’s USCHO.com poll.
The Plymouth State men (1-1 overall) host Anna Maria in a nonleaguer Saturday at 6 p.m. The Panthers fell to Babson, Division III’s 11th-ranked team, 2-1 last Saturday.