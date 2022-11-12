Dante Aviles threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns, leading UMass-Dartmouth to a 46-21 victory over host Plymouth State Saturday in what amounted to the MASCAC championship game.
The Corsairs improved to 9-1 overall, 8-0 in the MASCAC, and earned the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
PSU dropped to 8-2, 6-2 in the MASCAC, and is hoping to play next weekend in the New England Bowl, a game for top New England teams that don’t make the NCAAs.
UMass-Dartmouth, which amassed 28 first downs to PSU’s 16, broke the game open by outscoring the Panthers 20-0 in the third quarter. Two of Aviles’ TD passes went to Angel Sanchez, who finished with 121 receiving yards.
Manny Sanchez rushed for 91 yards on 22 carries for the Panthers.
Cornell 17, Dartmouth 13: In Ithaca, New York, quarterback Nick Howard passed for 213 yards and a TD in the Big Green’s Ivy League loss. Dartmouth is 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the league entering its finale this coming Saturday at home against Brown.
Saint Anselm 27, American International College 20: In Springfield, Mass., quarterback George Karamanakis passed for 261 yards and a TD, leading the Hawks in their season finale. Anthony Brown rushed for 61 yards and score as Saint Anselm finished 6-4 overall, 3-5 in the Northeast-10. AIC finished 1-9 and 1-6.
Men’s hockey
Vermont 2, UNH 1, OT: Friday night in Burlington, Vermont, Andrei Buyalsky’s goal with one minute remaining in overtime lifted the Catamounts to the victory.
Morgan Winters scored a power-play goal at 4:34 of the first period to account for the Wildcats’ scoring. UVM’s Will Kapernick tied it 24 seconds later.
David Fessenden made 30 saves for UNH, to 21 for the Catamounts’ Gabe Carriere.
UNH took a 3-7-1 overall record (0-7-1 in Hockey East), Vermont a 3-6-1 mark (1-6-0) into Saturday’s second game of the weekend set at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Pearson helps lift UConn: Nashua’s Justin Pearson scored the tying goal, on a power-play, with 3:42 remaining in regulation to help UConn to a 1-1 overtime tie at Providence on Friday night. The Huskies won the shootout.
Union 4, Dartmouth 1: Friday night in Schenectady, New York, Sean Chisholm scored for the Big Green (1-3-1 overall, 1-2-1 in the ECAC). Dartmouth played at RPI on Saturday night.
Cross country
Manchester West grad Corinne Robitaille led the way for Dartmouth College with a ninth-place finish in Friday’s NCAA Northeast Regional cross country meet at Van Cortlandt Park in New York.
Robitaille posted a time of 20:39.7 for the Big Green, who finished sixth in a field of 37 teams.