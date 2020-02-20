On a cold night outside, the UNH basketball team shot 30 percent from the field inside.
Luckily for the Wildcats, Mark Carbone wasn't afflicted by the chill. Carbone, a junior guard, posted a career-high 22 points on 5-for-10 shooting as the Wildcats outlasted Hartford 67-63 in overtime in an America East game at Lundholm Gym.
Carbone, coming into the game averaging 6.7 points per game, bested his previous career best of 14 scored in November at St. John's. He made 3-of-7 from 3-point land and canned nine of 10 free throw chances.
Sean Sutherlin added 13 points and a game-high 17 rebounds as the Wildcats improved to 12-13 overall, 5-7 in the conference.
Hartford, which also had trouble from the field (34 percent shooting) dropped to 14-14 and 7-6.
Men's hockey
Plymouth State 3, UMass Dartmouth 1: In New Bedford, Mass., junior Brandon Barillaro scored twice in the first three minutes and Plymouth State prevailed. The victory assured PSU of at least a tie for its fourth straight Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title. The Panthers are 13-9-2 overall, 13-3-1 in the MASCAC.