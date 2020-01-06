UNH goalie Ty Taylor on Monday was named Hockey East’s co-defensive player of the week for his two wins over the weekend.
Taylor, a sophomore from British Columbia, made 46 saves on 48 shots as the Wildcats beat Yale 4-1 and Brown 5-1. Taylor is 5-0-0 this season with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
Taylor shared the award with Providence College goalie Michael Lackey.
Hockey East co-players of the week were Ron Greco of Boston College and Tim Doherty of Maine. The rookie of the week was Andre Lee of UMass Lowell.
UNH women's game time changed
The starting time for the UNH women's hockey game on Saturday at the Whittemore Center against UConn has been changed to 3 p.m. The teams also play on Friday in Durham at 6 p.m.
Trinity 3, Plymouth State 0: In Plymouth, Olivia Petito made 35 saves in her first career start for PSU (3-9-0). Trinity improved to 5-3-2.