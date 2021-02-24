The University of New Hampshire football program and head coach Sean McDonnell on Wednesday announced the hiring of Brian Scott as its new co-offensive coordinator.
Scott will be responsible for game-planning with an emphasis on the Wildcats’ running game.
Scott’s most recent stop was at Towson, as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
Prior to Towson, he spent the last 13 seasons at Old Dominion, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator each year.
He was the associate head coach from 2012-19 and the offensive line coach from 2007-11.
In his time with the Monarchs, he helped Old Dominion transition from FCS to FBS into Conference USA, leading a team that was consistently one of the top offenses in college football.
Previous to ODU, Scott spent three seasons at his alma mater, the University of Maine, as the recruiting coordinator as well as working with the offensive line, running backs and tight ends. He is a UMaine grad.
The Wildcats open the spring version of their season on Friday, March 5 at home against Albany.
Dartmouth's Belle Koclanes departs
Dartmouth College on Wednesday announced that women’s basketball coach Belle Koclanes is leaving to become the president of a nonprofit organization.
Koclanes, who has served as Dartmouth’s head coach for eight years, will stay in her role until March 31.
UNH women's soccer team wins
Whitney Wiley scored a pair of goals and Bedford’s Shayna Salis added a goal to help the UNH women’s soccer team past Merrimack College 5-1 on Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.
The Wildcats (2-0) are scheduled to host Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon.