The UNH-St. Lawrence men’s nonconference hockey game scheduled for Friday at the Whittemore Center was canceled because of COVID protocols within the SLU program. The game will not be rescheduled.
At deadline Wednesday, the Wildcats were seeking another opponent.
Tickets for the UNH-SLU game will be accepted for a potential Friday night game against a different opponent, or fans can exchange their tickets at the UNH ticket office for tickets of equal or lesser value, based on availability, to any remaining Wildcats’ home game during the 2021-22 season.
The Wildcats are still scheduled to host Clarkson in a nonconference game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Dartmouth-Union ppd. to Jan. 26
The Dartmouth hockey games over the weekend have been postponed, according to the Dartmouth website.
The Big Green were scheduled to host Union on Friday and RPI on Saturday. The Union game was postponed to Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Because of the latest surge of COVID-19, Dartmouth closed athletic events to the general public until at least Jan. 18.
SNHU men’s, women’s hoop contests postponed
Two Southern New Hampshire University men’s basketball games and two women’s games have been postponed.
The SNHU men were scheduled to play Stonehill last night and Adelphi on Sunday. No makeup dates have been announced.
The scheduled women’s game against Franklin Pierce last night and Adelphi on Sunday were also postponed. The FPU game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17 (5:30 p.m.) in Rindge.
Vermont women top UNH in basketball
UNH fell behind by double-digits early and never recovered in a 60-37 loss to Vermont in an America East women’s basketball game on Wednesday night in Durham.
The contest was the league opener for the Wildcats (3-9 overall). Hudson’s Amanda Torres led them in scoring with 12 points.