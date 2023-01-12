Kyree

UNH players celebrate after beating Vermont on Sunday afternoon in Durham. From left are Nick Johnson, Jaxson Baker, Trey Woodyard and Kyree Brown.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

The UNH men’s basketball team is on a bit of roll heading into Saturday’s America East matchup at home against Bryant.

The Wildcats received 22 points from junior Kyree Brown and defeated rival Maine 71-58 on Wednesday night in Bangor. UNH led by eight at halftime, built a 19-point second-half lead (53-34) and maintained an advantage of no fewer than six points down the stretch.