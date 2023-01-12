The UNH men’s basketball team is on a bit of roll heading into Saturday’s America East matchup at home against Bryant.
The Wildcats received 22 points from junior Kyree Brown and defeated rival Maine 71-58 on Wednesday night in Bangor. UNH led by eight at halftime, built a 19-point second-half lead (53-34) and maintained an advantage of no fewer than six points down the stretch.
In winning its second straight, UNH improved to 3-1 in conference play and 8-8 overall.
Brown, a transfer from Seattle University, fell three points shy of his UNH career high of 25 scored on Nov. 11 against Fairfield. The 6-foot guard drilled four 3-pointers and filled up the stat sheet with a career-high six rebounds and five assists.
Fellow transfer Jaxson Baker also scored in double-figures for UNH, with 15 points (including four treys). Junior Nick Johnson added 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Maine dropped to 0-3 and 6-10.
Bryant, a first-year member of America East, is 2-2 and 11-6 overall. Tipoff on Saturday at Lundholm Gym in Durham is 1 p.m.
In other notable Granite State basketball on Saturday, the Keene State men, off to a 14-0 start, visit UMass-Boston for a Little East contest (3 p.m.); the SNHU men (6-3 in the Northeast-10, 9-6 overall) and women (8-1, 12-2) visit Le Moyne in Syracuse; the Saint Anselm men (11-4 overall) travel to Saint Thomas for a nonconference affair, and Dartmouth’s men (1-2 in the Ivy League, 5-12 overall) host Penn at 2 p.m. at Leede Arena in Hanover. The Big Green continue league play on Monday afternoon at Harvard.
UNH hockey visits UMass
The Wildcats men’s hockey team, which earned its first Hockey East victory of the season one week ago at Providence, stay on the road for a Sunday matinee (3 pm.) at UMass. It’s UNH’s only game of the weekend.
UNH (1-11-1 in the league, 6-16-1 overall) will play a UMass team that lost at Boston University 6-2 on Wednesday night. The Minutemen are 3-7-1 in the league, 9-9-3 overall.
Dartmouth, meanwhile, swings back into ECAC play with a pair of weekend home contests against St. Lawrence (Friday, 7 p.m.) and Clarkson (Saturday, 8 p.m.)