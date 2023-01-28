Clarence Daniels notched game-high totals of 22 points and 13 rebounds, leading the UNH men’s basketball team past UMass Lowell 69-65 in a key America East game Saturday at Lundholm Gym in Durham.
Daniels hit a pair of layups on consecutive UNH possessions in the final two minutes, allowing the Wildcats to erase a 58-57 deficit. UNH maintained the lead from there.
The Wildcats, who trailed 37-30 at halftime, improved to 5-3 in the conference, 10-10 overall. UMass Lowell dropped to 5-4 in America East, 17-6 overall.
Dartmouth 83, Columbia 73: Dame Adelekun, a 6-8 forward from Gastonia, North Carolina, tied a Leede Arena record with 41 points, leading the Big Green (4-3 in the Ivy League, 8-13 overall). Adelekun also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Women’s basketball
SNHU 77, Pace 74: In Manchester, Ariana Koivisto led a balanced attack with 18 points, helping SNHU improve to 14-4 overall, 10-3 in the NE-10.
Adelphi 80, Saint Anselm 75: In Garden City, New York, Melanie Hoyt (26 points) and Gabby Turco (22 points) led the Hawks, who dropped to 9-11 and 5-9 in the NE-10.
Men’s hockey
Plymouth State 3, Fitchburg State 2, OT: Senior Niks Krollis’s goal with three seconds remaining in overtime enabled the visiting Panthers to escape with the victory and improve to 13-0-0 in the MASCAC (16-3-1 overall). Connor Tait and Carson Lanceleve scored power-play goals for PSU.
Cornell 3, Dartmouth 2 (Friday night): At Thompson Arena in Hanover, the Big Green scored twice in the final seven minutes, but the No. 11 Big Red held on for the ECAC victory.
With Cornell seemingly in control, Dartmouth’s Sean Chisholm busted down the right wing and roofed one past goalie Ian Shane with 6:48 remaining.
And after Dartmouth pulled goalie Cooper Black, Alex Krause deflected home a shot with1:26 remaining. The Big Green pressed in the final minute, but couldn’t get the equalizer and dropped to 4-16-1 overall, 3-10-1 in the conference.
Cornell led 2-0 eight minutes into the game and took a 3-0 lead on a power-play tally by Max Andreev at 10:36 of the second period. The Big Green were whistled for 11 minutes in penalties in the game, the Big Red none.
Black, a freshman, was spectacular at times, making 35 saves. Shane stopped 13 shots.
Dartmouth was scheduled to host Colgate on Saturday night. — Staff Report