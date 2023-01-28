Daniels
UNH's Clarence Daniels, right, had a big game Saturday in the Wildcats' home win over UMass Lowell.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Clarence Daniels notched game-high totals of 22 points and 13 rebounds, leading the UNH men’s basketball team past UMass Lowell 69-65 in a key America East game Saturday at Lundholm Gym in Durham.

Daniels hit a pair of layups on consecutive UNH possessions in the final two minutes, allowing the Wildcats to erase a 58-57 deficit. UNH maintained the lead from there.