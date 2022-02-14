Jayden Martinez scored 20 points, and Tchoukuiegno Blondeau added 16 points and nine rebounds as the UNH men’s basketball team broke away in the second half and beat UMBC 68-62 in a Monday matinee at Lundholm Gym in Durham.
The Wildcats trailed 36-35 at the half. The teams were tied at 49 with 10:22 to play, but UNH went on a 7-0 run and led by as many as 13 (66-53) with 3:55 left.
Nick Johnson and Marco Foster added 10 points each for the Wildcats, who improved to 12-10 overall and 7-6 (third) in America East play.
UNH, which has won three of four, hosts league leader Vermont (12-0 in the league) on Wednesday night.
SNHU 69, Adelphi 62: In Manchester, Aaron Gray and Corry Long scored 25 points each to lead the Penmen (13-9 overall, 9-8 in the Northeast-10 Conference). Nashua’s Ronnie Silva led Adelphi with 18 points.
Women’s basketball
UNH 61, Hartford 59: Sophia Widmeyer scored 15 points and Hudson’s Amanda Torres added 14 points, including the game-winning layup with 11 seconds remaining, lifting the visiting Wildcats in the Monday matinee. UNH, which trailed by 19 points at halftime, improved to 5-17 and 2-9 in America East. Hartford dropped to 2-21 and 2-10.
SNHU 73, Le Moyne 63: In Syracuse, Adriana Timberlake scored a team-high 16 points to help SNHU improve to 18-5 and 12-4 in the Northeast-10 Conference.
Men’s hockey
Dartmouth 7, Princeton 3: On Monday in Princeton, N.J., seven players scored as the Big Green won their second straight and improved to 5-17-3 overall, 4-12-2 in the ECAC.
Goalie Clay Stevenson made 34 saves for Dartmouth, which was outshot 37-24.