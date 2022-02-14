191231-spt-unh-ROY_1439

Jayden Martinez scored 20 points in UNH's win on Monday afternoon.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Jayden Martinez scored 20 points, and Tchoukuiegno Blondeau added 16 points and nine rebounds as the UNH men’s basketball team broke away in the second half and beat UMBC 68-62 in a Monday matinee at Lundholm Gym in Durham.

The Wildcats trailed 36-35 at the half. The teams were tied at 49 with 10:22 to play, but UNH went on a 7-0 run and led by as many as 13 (66-53) with 3:55 left.

Nick Johnson and Marco Foster added 10 points each for the Wildcats, who improved to 12-10 overall and 7-6 (third) in America East play.

UNH, which has won three of four, hosts league leader Vermont (12-0 in the league) on Wednesday night.

SNHU 69, Adelphi 62: In Manchester, Aaron Gray and Corry Long scored 25 points each to lead the Penmen (13-9 overall, 9-8 in the Northeast-10 Conference). Nashua’s Ronnie Silva led Adelphi with 18 points.

Women’s basketball

UNH 61, Hartford 59: Sophia Widmeyer scored 15 points and Hudson’s Amanda Torres added 14 points, including the game-winning layup with 11 seconds remaining, lifting the visiting Wildcats in the Monday matinee. UNH, which trailed by 19 points at halftime, improved to 5-17 and 2-9 in America East. Hartford dropped to 2-21 and 2-10.

SNHU 73, Le Moyne 63: In Syracuse, Adriana Timberlake scored a team-high 16 points to help SNHU improve to 18-5 and 12-4 in the Northeast-10 Conference.

Men’s hockey

Dartmouth 7, Princeton 3: On Monday in Princeton, N.J., seven players scored as the Big Green won their second straight and improved to 5-17-3 overall, 4-12-2 in the ECAC.

Goalie Clay Stevenson made 34 saves for Dartmouth, which was outshot 37-24.

The Tigers dropped to 8-14-2 and 7-9-1.