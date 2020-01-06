UNH goalie Ty Taylor on Monday was named Hockey East’s co-defensive player of the week for his two wins over the weekend.
Taylor, a sophomore from British Columbia, made 46 saves on 48 shots as the Wildcats beat Yale 4-1 and Brown 5-1. Taylor is 5-0-0 this season with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
Taylor shared the award with Providence College goalie Michael Lackey.
UNH women's game time changed
The starting time for the UNH women's hockey game on Saturday at the Whittemore Center against UConn has been changed to 3 p.m. The teams also play on Friday in Durham at 6 p.m.