UNH will host an East Atlantic Gymnastics League (EAGL) quad meet against George Washington, North Carolina and Long Island Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
Fans will get a preview of what to expect when the Whittemore Center serves as the host site for the 2023 EAGL Championship on Saturday, March 18.
UNH is 7-4 on the season and 2-0 in EAGL competition. The Wildcats’ score will count toward the head-to-head regular-season standings against the Colonials, Sharks and Tar Heels.
Fans are encouraged to wear pink for the annual Stick It for the Cure breast cancer awareness meet.
Men’s basketball
Dartmouth 83, Princeton 76: In Hanover, the Big Green built a 15-point second-half lead and knocked off the Ivy League’s top team. Dartmouth’s Dame Adelekun led all scorers with 25 points and Dusan Neskovic added 21. Dartmouth improved to 6-15 overall and 5-5 in the league, while the Tigers dropped to 16-7 and 7-3.
SNHU 77, Saint Rose 59: In Manchester, Evan Guillory led the way with 20 points as the Penmen won their sixth in a row and improved to 16-7 overall, 13-4 in the Northeast-10.
Saint Anselm 88, Franklin Pierce 66: In Rindge, the Hawks hit 14 3-pointers and improved to 17-6 overall, 13-4 in the NE-10. Miles Tention (26 points) and Tyler Arbuckle (24 points) led Saint Anselm.
Men’s hockey
UNH 4, UConn 1: Friday night in Durham, the Wildcats rode two goals by captain Chase Stevenson to the Hockey East win. Stevenson scored on a penalty shot, then capitalized from the left slot after a giveaway in the UConn zone to stake the Wildcats to a 2-0 first-period lead.
Nashua’s Justin Pearson set up teammate Hudson Schandor for the Huskies’ lone goal, in the second period.
UNH killed a late third-period penalty, then added a pair of empty-net goals in the final 1:12, including Ryan Black’s spectacular backhand chip from a near-impossible angle.
UNH goalie David Fessenden made 24 saves, to 28 for UConn’s Logan Terness.
Harvard 6, Dartmouth 3: Friday night in Hanover, the Big Green kept it close for a while, trailing 3-2 after two periods, before the 10th-ranked Crimson pulled away. Sean Chisholm, Braiden Dorfman and Luke Haymes scored for Dartmouth (4-20-1 overall, 3-14-1 in the ECAC). Auburn’s Cooper Flinton had two assists for the Big Green.
KSC’s Racicot to step down
Keene State College Director of Athletics Phil Racicot is stepping down, the college announced last week.
Racicot, who has served nearly four years, will step down Feb. 20 to take a job as assistant athletic director for event management at the University of Pittsburgh. He formerly worked in athletics at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and his wife, Brooke, is a graduate of Pitt.