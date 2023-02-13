UNH’s Brooke Kane, a Pinkerton Academy grad, drives against Maine’s Caroline Bernemann during Monday’s game at Lundholm Gym in Durham. Kane scored nine points in the Wildcats’ 56-45 loss in America East play.
UNH's Paige Cote goes for a layup over Maine's Adrianna Smith in Durham on Monday.
The UNH Wildcats huddle around head coach Kelsey Hogan before Monday's game against Maine in Durham.
UNH's Avery O'Connor drives against Maine's Paula Gallego in Durham on Monday.
Maine held UNH to six points in the fourth quarter and beat the Wildcats 56-45 in women's basketball on Monday afternoon at Lundholm Gym in Durham.
Adrianna Smith led the Black Bears (13-12, 9-4 in America East) with 24 points. Olivia Rockwood of Windsor, Vermont, added 12, and Rindge's Sera Hodgson added six.
Adara Groman and Avery O'Conner led the Wildcats (7-17, 2-10) with 12 points each. Pinkerton Academy grad Brooke Kane added nine.
UNH’s Dunlap earns Hockey East honor
UNH’s Jake Dunlap, a freshman from Windham, on Monday was named Hockey East rookie of the week.
Dunlap notched his first multi-point game (one goal, one assist) in UNH’s 3-2 overtime win over UConn on Saturday. He has three goals and three assists on the season for the Wildcats, who host Maine this coming weekend.
PSU ranked No. 11 in latest Div. III poll
The Plymouth State men’s hockey team jumped one spot to 11th in the weekly USCHO Division III poll.
The Panthers have won 15 straight games, including Saturday night’s 5-1 conquest of Worcester State. Goalie Brendahn Brawley earned the victory with a 20-save effort to match the program record for wins in a season (18). Freshman Will Redick paced the offense with his first career hat trick.
PSU (19-3-1, 16-0-0 in the MASCAC) visits Framingham State on Thursday and wraps up the regular season with a Saturday afternoon game at Salem State. The Panthers have already clinched the MASCAC regular-season title.