230214-spt-wildcats-016_1679
Buy Now

UNH’s Brooke Kane, a Pinkerton Academy grad, drives against Maine’s Caroline Bernemann during Monday’s game at Lundholm Gym in Durham. Kane scored nine points in the Wildcats’ 56-45 loss in America East play.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Maine held UNH to six points in the fourth quarter and beat the Wildcats 56-45 in women's basketball on Monday afternoon at Lundholm Gym in Durham.

Adrianna Smith led the Black Bears (13-12, 9-4 in America East) with 24 points. Olivia Rockwood of Windsor, Vermont, added 12, and Rindge's Sera Hodgson added six.