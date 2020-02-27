Grace Middleton scored two straight goals and Rochester’s Taylor Wenczkowski added one as the UNH women beat host Providence College 4-2 on Thursday in the opener of a Hockey East quarterfinal series.
Emily Rickwood added a goal and netminder Ava Boutilier made 23 saves as the Wildcats moved to within one win of the league semifinals. The ‘Cats can sweep the series and advance with a victory tonight (6 p.m.) back in Providence.
In the other Hockey East quarterfinal on Thursday, Hanover’s Matti Hartman scored once to help Northeastern past visiting Vermont 5-1. The teams play Game 2 of the series on Friday at 7 p.m. back at Matthews Arena in Boston.
PSU runs out of magic
Two nights after a dramatic quarterfinal win, the Plymouth State University men's basketball team fell at UMass Dartmouth 84-71 in Thursday night's semifinals of the Little East Conference tournament.
Manchester's Jaylen LeRoy, whose 3-pointer sent Tuesday's game against Keene State to overtime, and whose bucket with two seconds remaining in OT won it, scored a team-high 20 points on Thursday night. The senior finished his PSU career with 1,811 points.
The third-seeded Panthers finished 16-11. Manchester's Manny Alisandro added 11 points and six rebounds.
UMass Dartmouth, seeded No. 2, is 16-10.