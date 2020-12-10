Adara Groman’s 16 points led UNH in its 74-55 nonconference loss to UMass on Thursday night at Lundholm Gym in Durham.
Paige Cote added 10 points for the Wildcats (1-3), who trailed 48-26 at the half.
NEWHA to return
The New England Women’s Hockey Alliance, of which Saint Anselm College is a member, has announced its intent to return to play with a condensed conference schedule in January.
The Hawks, coached by Kerstin Matthews, are in the process of finalizing their schedule for the 2021 season. According to the league, NEWHA members will be able to schedule non-league contests should they elect to do so.
According to a news release from the league, NEWHA members will implement a rigorous testing program that includes student-athletes, officials, coaches and support staff members. All return-to-play guidelines are rooted in local, state and NCAA health and safety protocols.