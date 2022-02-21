Bedford’s Alex Gagne, a freshman defenseman at UNH, on Monday was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week.
Gagne, a sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021, registered his first varsity goal and two assists over the weekend as the Wildcats split a pair of games at Maine. In 29 games, Gagne leads the team with 36 blocked shots, which is tied for 15th in Hockey East.
The Wildcats (14-15-1, 8-12-1 in the league) have one game scheduled for this weekend, at home to Merrimack (17-12-1, 12-9-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. UNH’s regular season ends the following weekend with a home-and-home series against UMass Lowell.
Men’s basketball
Saint Anselm 74, Southern Conn. State 60
Gustav Suhr-Jessen and Chris Paul scored 28 points each, leading the Saint Anselm men’s basketball team past Southern Connecticut State 74-60 on Monday in New Haven, Conn.
The Hawks improved to 15-8 overall and 11-7 in the Northeast-10 Conference.
Southern Connecticut State dropped to 7-17 overall and 4-14 in the league.
SNHU-St. Michael’s game canceled
The Southern New Hampshire University men’s basketball team’s game against St. Michael’s College, scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled per the established institutional and conference health protocols.
No make-up will be played due to timing with the upcoming Northeast-10 Conference championship.
The Penmen (13-10, 9-9 NE10) will await Tuesday’s results for seeding and venue for the league championship, which begins Friday.