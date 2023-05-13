Colin McCaigue

Derryfield School grad Colin McCaigue watches a shot during a match this spring for Middlebury (Vermont) College.

 Will Costello

THE MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE men’s golf team qualified for next week’s NCAA Division III Championships, and former Brookline resident Colin McCaigue played a large role in helping the Panthers secure that tournament berth.

McCaigue shared medalist honors with teammate Hogan Beazley when Middlebury won this year’s NESCAC tournament, which was shortened to 27 holes by weather. That victory earned Middlebury an invitation to the NCAA Division III tournament, which will be held Tuesday through Friday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.