IT WAS MIDWAY through the second quarter of Tuesday night’s boys basketball game between Pinkerton Academy and Winnacunnet High School, and Jackson Marshall’s versatility was on display.
Marshall is a dinosaur among NHIAA players in that he’s a rugged, 6-foot-7 forward who’s comfortable — and effective — with his back to the basket. He already had 14 points — most of them scored close to the basket — and five rebounds against the Warriors when he launched an extra-long 3-pointer that found its mark. Unfortunately for Pinkerton opponents, Marshall is also one of the best outside shooters in the state.
This 3-pointer was extra special since it gave Marshall, a junior, 1,001 points in his varsity career. The game was paused for a brief announcement and then Marshall and the Astros went back to work. He finished with a game-high 25 points as Pinkerton improved its Division I record to 14-0 with an 84-53 victory.
“It’s definitely great to get it over with,” Marshall said following the game. “Glad to get it done at home, especially. I’d like to thank my teammates, my parents and everyone who’s helped me get to this point.
“I feel like I can do both (scoring inside and outside). When my shot isn’t falling, I go inside, and that definitely helps my game a lot.”
Marshall, who also helped Pinkerton win the Division I baseball championship last spring, scored 114 points as a freshman, 494 as a sophomore and has 401 this season. He surpassed 1,000 points in his 53rd varsity game.
Marshall’s size, and his inside-outside game, make him extremely difficult to defend.
“It starts with the fact that he’s very skilled, coupled with the fact that he’s huge, plus the fact that he’s deceivingly athletic,” Winnacunnet coach Jay McKenna said. “If you put a small (player) on him he’s just gonna post you up. You try to go big, he’s going to take you outside and make shots from outside.
“He’s doing so many different things and giving you so many different looks that he’s very difficult to stop. I think you need a few different kids (to guard Marshall) who can give him different looks — maybe a big kid who can bang with him down low and a long athletic kid who can give him trouble on the outside. Try to switch it up. Or, you press them as a group and try to wear him out.
“The problem is the rebounding. He’s just relentless on the boards.”
Marshall became the fifth Pinkerton player to surpass 1,000 career points, joining Andy Dumas (1,146), Zach Mathieu (1,075), Carl Helpworth (1,050) and Mark Dunham (1,025). Dumas, who played for Pinkerton from 1987 to 1990, scored 220 of his 1,146 as an eighth-grader at Calvary Christian. He scored 926 points in four seasons with the Astros.
With four regular-season games remaining plus the postseason, Marshall could become Pinkerton’s all-time scoring leader this season.
“I think he’s a great candidate for Mr. Basketball,” Pinkerton coach Dave Chase said. “People will look at the kid from Bedford (Luke Soden) who’s averaging 29 (points) a game and he might get more votes, but when you think about it, Jackson has to have two guys guarding him everywhere he goes. People have to game plan for him because of his strength and his size. Plus he’s averaging just under 10 rebounds a game, so he’s a complete player.”
Turnaround shot for Milford girls
Mike Davidson has overseen a significant turnaround during his four seasons as Milford’s girls basketball coach.
The Spartans had lost nine games in a row when Davidson was hired as the program’s head coach in 2019. They went 0-18 in his first season and 0-7 the following year, the COVID season. Milford broke a 34-game losing streak when it defeated Plymouth in its season opener last year, however, and went on to finish 9-10 in Division II. That includes a loss to Laconia in the Division II tournament.
“There was nobody playing basketball (at Milford) at that time, really,” Davidson said. “In my first year I basically took everybody who showed up at tryouts, and that was like 13 girls.”
Milford is among the top teams in Division II this season. The Spartans are 12-2 and in fourth place in the Division II standings entering Friday’s game at Manchester West.
Milford’s three captains — forward Kate Hansen, forward Bailey Johnson and guard Addison Hopkins — were all freshmen on Davidson’s 0-18 team.
“They developed over four years to the point where this year they’re really contributing solid minutes just about every game,” Davidson said. “The real key to the turnaround I would say was we got four (freshmen) last year that had a lot of success at the travel basketball level. When they came in, that kind of started the big turnaround.”
That group includes guard Lulu Maguire, who led the Spartans in scoring last year and is also leading the team in that category this season. Avery Fuller, Ellianna Nassy and Claire Cote are the others who made up that freshman group.
Davidson was the head coach at The Bromfield School in Harvard, Mass., for five years and served as an assistant coach at Austin Prep in Reading, Mass., for one season before he took the Milford job. The team’s signature victories this year include a 55-47 win against Pelham — Pelham’s only loss — and Tuesday’s 34-32 triumph over Hanover (10-4).
Hanover had a 32-26 lead with four minutes to play in that contest. Hansen scored what turned out to be the game-winning basket on a driving layup with less than a minute to play.
“I would say over the second half of the season we’ve really improved on defense,” Davidson said. “They’ve kind of bought into the idea that if you’re gonna beat the best teams, you have to play defense. So we’ve been using a variety of pressing defenses — zone and man-to-man once in a while. I think it’s creating some havoc out there.
“Sitting at 12-2 with four games to go feels pretty good for this group of athletes. The seniors were there for the worst of it and now they’re here for the best of it.”
This week’s picks
This week’s picks for the top team in each division (records do not include Wednesday’s results):
BOYS
Division I: Pinkerton (14-0)
The Astros have a tough one Friday at Bedford (13-1).
Division II: Souhegan (12-1)
The Sabers will conclude the regular season with what is sure to be a meaningful game against Manchester West (10-2).
Division III: Gilford (17-0)
St. Thomas (15-1) may be the only team that has a chance to knock off the Golden Eagles.
Division IV: Concord Christian 15-1)
Concord Christian’s lone loss came at Division III Conant (46-43).
GIRLS
Division I: Bishop Guertin (11-0).
Olivia Murray netted the 1,000th point of her career in BG’s victory over Mercy (Middletown, Conn.)
Division II: Bow (14-0)
Bow rises to the top following a 38-28 victory over previously unbeaten Kennett.
Division III: Concord Christian (15-1)
Concord Christian defeated previously unbeaten Conant 56-40 in the second meeting between the teams this season.
Division IV: Groveton (14-1)
Groveton remains No. 1 despite last week’s one-point loss at Colebrook.