Marshall
Pinkerton Academy’s Jackson Marshall scored his 1,000th career point during the game against Winnacunnet on Tuesday night in Derry.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER

IT WAS MIDWAY through the second quarter of Tuesday night’s boys basketball game between Pinkerton Academy and Winnacunnet High School, and Jackson Marshall’s versatility was on display.

Marshall is a dinosaur among NHIAA players in that he’s a rugged, 6-foot-7 forward who’s comfortable — and effective — with his back to the basket. He already had 14 points — most of them scored close to the basket — and five rebounds against the Warriors when he launched an extra-long 3-pointer that found its mark. Unfortunately for Pinkerton opponents, Marshall is also one of the best outside shooters in the state.