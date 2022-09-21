NH colleges
Dartmouth men 9th in ECAC’s preseason poll
The Dartmouth men’s hockey team was chosen for ninth place in a preseason poll of ECAC coaches released Wednesday.
Defending league champion Quinnipiac, coached by Bedford’s Rand Pecknold, was chosen to repeat. The Bobcats received eight of 12 first-place votes.
Dartmouth, which returns 20 players from its 2021-22 team that finished 11th during the regular season, opens Friday, Oct. 29 at Harvard.
The ECAC poll
1, Quinnipiac, 118 points
2. Harvard, 109
3. Clarkson, 105
4. Cornell, 90
5. Colgate, 77
6, RPI, 70
7. St. Lawrence, 57
8, Union, 45
9, Dartmouth, 43
10, Yale, 32
11, Brown, 26
12, Princeton, 20
Franklin Pierce women first in NEWHA poll
The Franklin Pierce University women’s hockey team was picked to place first in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance preseason poll announced on Wednesday.
The Ravens received five of seven first-place votes and 33 points overall. Long Island University received the other two first-place votes and finished with 29 points.
Saint Anselm was picked to finish fourth, three points behind third-place Sacred Heart. Stonehill, Post and Saint Michael’s rounded out the poll.
High schools
Manchester Invitational XC slated for Saturday
The annual Manchester Cross Country Invitational, the top regional meet of the fall, is set for Saturday at Derryfield Park.
Four varsity races will be held, for boys and girls in the Large Schools division and the Small Schools division.
On the boys side, 37 Large Schools teams and 35 Small Schools teams are entered. Twenty-nine girls Large Schools teams will compete, with 39 girls teams in the Small Schools division.
Defending champs are Bishop Hendricken of Warwick, Rhode Island (Large Schools, boys), Oyster River of Durham (Small Schools, boys), Burlington, Vermont (Large Schools, girls) and Harwood Union of Duxbury, Vermont (Small Schools, girls).
Varsity meet records are held by Ben True of Greely, Maine (15:17, in 2003) and Erin Sullivan of Mount Mansfield Union of Jericho, Vermont (17:42, 1998).
The full race schedule
7:30 a.m.: Race packet pickup
9 a.m.: Girls freshman race (2.1 miles)
9:30 a.m.: Boys freshman race (2.1 miles)
10 a.m.: Girls C JV race (2.1 miles)
10:30 a.m.: Boys C JV race (2.1 miles)
11 a.m.: Girls B JV race (5K)
11:30 a.m.: Boys B JV race (5K)
Noon: Girls A varsity race, Small Schools (5K)
12:15 p.m.: JV and freshman awards ceremony
12:30 p.m.: Boys A varsity race, Small Schools (5K)
1 p.m.: Girls A varsity race, Large Schools (5K)
1:30 p.m.: Boys A varsity race, Large Schools (5K)
2:15 p.m.: Varsity awards ceremony
Bass fishing qualifying set for Thursday
The NHIAA will hold the bass fishing qualifying round Thursday on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Boats will launch out of Center Harbor at the Town Beach. The competition will be divided into two flights, with Flight 1 starting at 8 a.m. and Flight 2 beginning at 8:30 a.m.