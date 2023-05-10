After elevating himself from a preferred walk-on to a scholarship player, then to a starter, and finally to a captain on the University of Rhode Island football team, Contoocook’s Henry Yianakopolos finds himself back on the ground floor as he begins his professional football career.
Yianakopolos recently signed a two-year contract with the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions and reported to rookie training camp in Kamloops, B.C., on Wednesday.
“Took about three flights to get here, but it’s all going to be worth it,” Yianakopolos said. “It’s back to square one.”
Yianakopolos signed with British Columbia after he was not selected in this year’s NFL Draft and no significant free agent interest from an NFL team materialized.
“It was about a week before the (NFL) draft and my agent called me and told me the GM from British Columbia had reached out to him and showed a lot of interest in me,” Yianakopolos explained. “I had that offer, that security coming into the draft, which was great. It was a backup plan if something didn’t happen.
“I didn’t get drafted and I was waiting to hear about a free agent deal or a mini-camp invite, but I didn’t hear anything. It was a couple days after the draft and Ryan (BC assistant general manager Ryan Rigmaiden) called me and said, ‘I just want to tell you how interested we are. I understand if you’re waiting for a mini-camp invite, but it’s a low-percent chance to make a team from that position and you have a good chance of making this team if you come out to training camp and sign with us.’
“I was like, ‘Let’s do it. I just want to play professional football.’ I ended up signing a contract in the next couple days.”
Yianakopolos, 24, played a hybrid safety/linebacker position at URI, but said he expects to move inside and be used as a weakside linebacker with the Lions. He’s 6-foot-1 and reported to rookie camp at 225 pounds.
He hasn’t abandoned his dream of playing in the NFL, and said he hopes playing in the CFL helps him get there. British Columbia’s first preseason game is May 27.
“The name of the game is to get film,” Yianakopolos said. “This league is a very good league and this is a very good opportunity. I’m super excited to show my stuff.”
Yianakopolos played Pop Warner football for the Kearsarge Wildcats until he was in eighth grade. He didn’t play varsity football until his senior season with the Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton co-op team.
“We had a club team at our school (Hopkinton High School), so not a sanctioned NHIAA team, and there were four teams in the league,” Yianakopolos said. “I played that for one season, and we didn’t do so well. We went 0-9 and I played quarterback there.
“Back then, I was pretty serious about my future in college sports, football especially. I was thinking about transferring to Bishop Brady and then Jay Wood (Hillsboro-Deering’s athletic director) created this school-sanctioned team my sophomore year. We had to be JV for two years per the NHIAA — my sophomore and junior years — and then I had one year of varsity experience and we were in Division II.”
Yianakopolos received interest from some Division III college programs following his senior season, but no interest from any Division I schools. He was accepted at both URI and the University of New Hampshire, but when he made it known to both schools that he wanted to play football only, URI guaranteed him a roster spot.
He joined the URI program in 2017, but didn’t start for the Rams until the 2021 season. Because of COVID, he spent six seasons at URI and wasn’t on scholarship until season No. 5. He said he chose to spend a sixth season in college because he was told it would give him a better chance to play professionally.
“Had to work my way up from lowest on the totem pole,” he said. “It (his CFL deal) is a little different than URI because I was brought in to do something, it’s not like I’m walking on, but I’m a rookie again and I have to work hard and prove myself to the vets. Just be a sponge and absorb everything I can.”