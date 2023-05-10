Henry Yianakopolos

Henry Yianakopolos follows the action during a University of Rhode Island game last fall.

 URI ATHLETICS

After elevating himself from a preferred walk-on to a scholarship player, then to a starter, and finally to a captain on the University of Rhode Island football team, Contoocook’s Henry Yianakopolos finds himself back on the ground floor as he begins his professional football career.

Yianakopolos recently signed a two-year contract with the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions and reported to rookie training camp in Kamloops, B.C., on Wednesday.