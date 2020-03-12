The NHTI men's basketball team can call itself the national champion.
The Lynx rallied to beat Penn State Greater Allegheny 74-70 on Wednesday night in Uniontown, Pa., to claim its second United States Collegiate Athletic Association national title under veteran coach Paul Hogan. NHTI ended the game on an 11-6 run.
"I am just so ecstatic for our guys," said Hogan. "We had great players on and off the floor. We showed a lot of heart and pulled it out."
J'Quavious Thurmond led the NHTI charge with 19, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Sean Riley contributed 19 points and five rebounds. Shaquille Barrett added 12 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Mustapha added 10 points off the bench.