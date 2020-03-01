The NHTI men's basketball team is the Yankee Small College Conference champ for a third straight season.
But it wasn't easy. The Lynx trailed by seven points in both overtimes before pulling out a 110-109 double-overtime victory over Vermont Tech in Sunday's final in South Portland, Maine.
J’Quavious Thurmond's bucket with eight seconds in the second OT proved to be the winner. Thurmond finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. Nassir Coleman had a great game, too, with 25 points, 22 rebounds and three blocks.
Sean Riley contributed 18 points and six rebounds while Shaquille Barrett added 13 points.
Said NHTI head coach Paul Hogan: “We showed a lot of heart and we would not go away."