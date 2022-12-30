NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Texas at Washington

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer holds up the championship trophy after the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Texas Longhorns at the Alamodome.  

 Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr. passed for 287 yards and two second-half touchdowns and No. 12 Washington dominated the line of scrimmage throughout on the way to a 27-20 win over short-handed No. 20 Texas on Thursday in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

The Huskies (11-2) posted their first 11-plus-win season since 2016 and just the fifth in program history. Washington, which finished 4-8 in 2021, played in its first bowl game since 2019.