NCAA Football: Navy at Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime finds a hole against Navy during Saturday’s game in Dublin, Ireland.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut as the 13th-ranked Fighting Irish crushed Navy 42-3 in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday afternoon in the season opener for both teams.

Hartman spent the last five seasons at Wake Forest, where he threw for an Atlantic Coast Conference record 110 touchdowns. He looked right at home with his new program on Saturday, completing 19 of 23 passes for 266 yards.