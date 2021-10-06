Saint Anselm College’s Sarah Bagley scores in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s field hockey game at Southern New Hampshire University’s Dr. George J. Larkin Field. At right is SNHU’s Kate Pigsley, the goalie, and Caroline Scott.
Southern New Hampshire University’s Faye Turkman attacks the net against Saint Anselm’s Joanna Archambault at SNHU on Wednesday night. The Hawks, ranked No. 8 in Division II, won, 2-0, with Sarah Bagley scoring both goals.
Saint Anselm College’s Sarah Bagley scores in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s field hockey game at Southern New Hampshire University’s Dr. George J. Larkin Field. At right is SNHU’s Kate Pigsley, the goalie, and Caroline Scott.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Southern New Hampshire University’s Faye Turkman attacks the net against Saint Anselm’s Joanna Archambault at SNHU on Wednesday night. The Hawks, ranked No. 8 in Division II, won, 2-0, with Sarah Bagley scoring both goals.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Southern New Hampshire University's Colleen Campbell battles Saint Anselm’s Maddison Lebeau at SNHU in Manchester on Wednesday.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Saint Anselm’s Sarah Bagley scores early in the game and celebrates against Southern New Hampshire University at SNHU in Manchester on Wednesday.
Sarah Bagley scored the game's two goals and goalie Mackenzie McConnell made four saves for her fourth shutout of the season, leading the Saint Anselm College field hockey team past Southern New Hampshire University 2-0 on Wednesday at Dr. George J. Larkin Field in Manchester.
Saint Anselm, ranked No. 8 nationally in Division II, improved to 8-3 overall. The Penmen dropped to 1-7 overall.
Bagley, a senior from North Andover, Mass., scored her first goal 34 seconds into the game and her second one with 13 minutes remaining in the game.
McConnell, a sophomore of Concord Township, Maine, has allowed five goals all year and has compiled a save percentage of 0.875. SNHU goalie Kate Pigsley, a grad student from East Kingston, drew the loss for the Penmen, making four saves on six shots.
Saint Anselm held the advantage in shots, 8-5. SNHU was awarded three of the game's four penalty corners.