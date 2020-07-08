Dartmouth College and the Ivy League announced Wednesday that it will not hold fall sports competition, making it the first Division I conference to shut athletics down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league decided no sports will be played until after Jan. 1, stating that student safety is the highest priority.
The possibility remains that the football season could be played in the spring. The league said it will make that determination at a later date.
The Ivy League also said it will decide whether winter and spring sports can be played at a later date.
Dartmouth Director of Athletics and Recreation Harry Sheehy was not available for comment on Wednesday, but he offered this statement:
“The health and safety of our students is of paramount importance, but I am heartbroken that our student-athletes won’t get the opportunity to compete this fall. They have spent countless hours and put tremendous effort into training for their respective sports, and while they will still have some athletic experiences on campus, it obviously is not the same without going head-to-head against your peers from other institutions.
“I hope that we as a nation can slow the spread of this virus so we can return to a semblance of normalcy as quickly as possible, and our student-athletes can once again compete for Ivy League championships.”
The Ivy League reportedly will not play nonconference basketball games should the men’s and women’s seasons begin after Jan. 1.
Dartmouth is joined in the league by Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.