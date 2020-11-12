Because of the pandemic, the Ivy League Council of Presidents on Thursday decided that league schools will not conduct intercollegiate competition in winter sports during the 2020-21 season. Also, the eight-school league will not conduct competition for fall sports during the upcoming spring semester.
The decision affects Dartmouth College, a member of the Ivy League. The Big Green field winter teams in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s hockey, men’s and women’s skiing and men’s and women’s squash.
The decision impacts Ivy League schools’ participation in ice hockey even though its members who play hockey compete in the ECAC. The ECAC has yet to outline a plan for competition this winter.
According to the Ivy League, the presidents will monitor the situation and evaluate the public health climate and consider changes to policies when warranted in order to return to more normal campus operations, including potential spring athletics.