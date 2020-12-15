The Northeast-10 Conference announced Tuesday that it has canceled its winter sports season due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made following a vote by the conference’s council of presidents, and the sports impacted are men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and diving, and men’s ice hockey.
The NE-10 is a 14-team conference that includes three New Hampshire schools: Franklin Pierce, Southern New Hampshire and Saint Anselm College. Adelphi, American International, Assumption, Bentley, Le Moyne, New Haven, Pace, St. Michael’s, St. Rose, Southern Connecticut and Stonehill are the other conference members.
“In a year full of difficult decisions, this is yet another excruciating one and it is predicated on the continuation of our prioritizing the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our campus population and our local community,” said Franklin Pierce president Kim Mooney, chair of the NE-10 council of presidents. “I would like to express how sorry I am to all of the affected student-athletes across the league. At Franklin Pierce, like all NE-10 institutions, our teams are a great source of community pride and engagement. I look forward to the day we can safely see them in action again.”
A statement released by the NE-10 said although there will be no winter sports competition offered by the conference, it is up to each member institution to determine if it will engage in independent athletic contests this winter.
In a release by the school, SNHU stated that its teams will not take part in independent athletic contests for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey or women’s indoor track and field.
“I tried to stay as optimistic as I could, but in the back of my mind — and honestly I think in the back of our players’ minds — we knew there was a good chance the season was going to be canceled,” SNHU women’s basketball coach Karen Pinkos said. “The thing about this pandemic is I feel like every week something changes, and you don’t really know what’s going to happen after the holidays — whether it gets worse or whether it gets better.
“I feel bad for the seniors. There’s so much emotion right now.”
The NE-10 statement also said the conference remains committed to supporting a return to play for its 10 spring sports, and that a decision regarding the resumption of fall sports will be made in January.
“It’s disappointing, but I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise,” Saint Anselm men’s basketball coach Keith Dickson said. ”With the way things are going in this region and in this country people have sort of struggled to get this virus under control. There’s still so many questions about what’s going on moving forward. I’m not sure what we’ll be allowed to do.”
In addition, the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance will not offer a regular season schedule, which was slated to begin in January. The six-team NEWHA includes Franklin Pierce and Saint Anselm.
“While I continue to hold hope we will see them compete this winter, for now my heart goes out to all of our affected winter-sport student-athletes,” Franklin Pierce athletic director Rachel Burleson said. “We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, but we cannot allow ourselves to be complacent. We can only return our teams to competition when we can ensure their continued health and safety.”