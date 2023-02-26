SNHU head coach Jack Perri
SNHU head coach Jack Perri talks with his team during a game earlier this season. The Penmen beat Franklin Pierce on Sunday in the NE10 quarterfinals and will host New Haven in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — The Southern New Hampshire University men’s basketball team is transparent with its game plan but that doesn’t make it easier to beat the Penmen, Franklin Pierce University coach David Chadbourne said.

SNHU used its trademark smart, aggressive defensive approach to grind out a 58-51 Northeast 10 Conference quarterfinal victory over Franklin Pierce at Stan Spirou Field House on Sunday.