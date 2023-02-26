GOFFSTOWN — Offense didn’t come easy for the Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team in its two regular-season games against Pace this season, but scoring was more of a problem for Pace when the teams met in Sunday’s Northeast-10 quarterfinals.
It was Pace’s inability to put the ball in the basket down the stretch that proved to be a huge factor in second-seeded Saint Anselm’s 78-70 victory at Stoutenburgh Gym.
Seventh-seeded Pace (20-10, 11-10) took a 67-66 lead — its first lead of the game — on a Brandon Powell layup with 4:21 to play, but the Hawks held the Setters to three points the rest of the way. Saint Anselm regained a lead it wouldn’t relinquish on a Zac Taylor put-back that made it a 71-70 game with 1:40 remaining. The Hawks (20-7, 16-5) sealed the win by making five of six free-throw attempts in the final 18.6 seconds.
“We made just enough plays on offense, and really won the game on defense,” Saint Anselm coach Keith Dickson said. “Overall a great win for us. They handled us very easily two times in a row.”
Pace beat Saint Anselm in both regular-season meetings. The Setters won 74-47 at home, and 77-56 at Saint Anselm. The Hawks shot 28.3% from the field in the road loss, and 34.5% during their loss at home.
Saint Anselm’s Tyler Arbuckle made 8 of 10 field goal attempts, including three of four 3-pointers, and led all scorers with 23 points in Sunday’s win. The Hawks had four other players score in double figures: Taylor (14), Miles Tention (12), Matt Becker (11) and Owen McGlashan (11). McGlashan also had eight rebounds.
“Being at home helped (the offense) and we got in a rhythm early, but I would say we definitely won this game on defense more so than on the offensive end,” Arbuckle said. “We buckled down on defense and made the stops when we had to.”
Bryan Powell led Pace with 18, and Adonis Williams finished with 13.
Saint Anselm will face third-seeded Bentley in Wednesday’s semifinals, which will be played at Saint Anselm.
Saint Anselm shot 57.7% in the first half, when it built a 42-36 lead, and 51.0% for the game (25 of 49). The Hawks extended their stay in the NE10 tournament despite missing 14 of 33 free throws.
Pace advanced to the quarterfinals by beating 10th-seeded Adelphi in the opening round Friday night. Saint Anselm earned a first-round bye.
“They’re good on defense,” Dickson said. “Statistically they’re one of the best teams in our league, and they’re hard for us to play. They’re extremely physical. They don’t let you move easy.
“We did what we had to do. It was a good win.”
Bedford resident Justin O’Neill, a 6-foot-7 forward, is in his sophomore season with Pace. He played at Bedford High School before transferring to the Tilton School. O’Neill has appeared in 24 games this season (three starts) and is averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest. … Saint Anselm made 9 of its 25 3-point attempts. … Arbuckle, who entered Sunday’s matchup averaging 17.6 points per game, didn’t score in the first loss to Pace and was held to 14 points in the second meeting, but had 15 points in the first eight minutes Sunday.