Arbuckle

GOFFSTOWN — Offense didn’t come easy for the Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team in its two regular-season games against Pace this season, but scoring was more of a problem for Pace when the teams met in Sunday’s Northeast-10 quarterfinals.

It was Pace’s inability to put the ball in the basket down the stretch that proved to be a huge factor in second-seeded Saint Anselm’s 78-70 victory at Stoutenburgh Gym.