The Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents announced Wednesday that its fall 2020 schedule, which the NE-10 suspended last July and hoped to play this spring, has been canceled due to the ongoing public health situation.
Granite State colleges affected by the decision are Saint Anselm College, Southern New Hampshire University and Franklin Pierce University.
In December, the NE-10 canceled winter sports competitions. The conference is still hoping for a return-to-play for the conference’s 10 spring sports.