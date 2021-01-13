Zach Solow scored twice and goalie Connor Murphy made 37 saves to lead the Northeastern men’s hockey team past UNH, 7-0, on Wednesday night in Boston.
The 13th-ranked Huskies converted on two of five power-play opportunities while the Wildcats (3-5-1) were blanked on six chances.
UNH goalie Mike Robinson, of Bedford, and Ty Taylor combined to stop 22 shots. Taylor relieved Robinson in the third period after NU's fifth goal.
