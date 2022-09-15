Nothing made N.C. Central coach Trei Oliver smile last week like seeing clean tables at the pregame meal. It’s part of his emphasis on the little things that prove his youthful Eagles team is listening.

Underclassmen fill 25 of the 44 offensive and defensive slots on their depth chart. And sometimes it’s hard to get them to understand that all the pieces fit together. Judging by Central’s 2-0 start to the season — and players cleaning up after themselves — Oliver’s message is getting through.