COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It's good to be Ryan Day.
And it's also good to work for the Ohio State football coach.
On Monday, the university released salary information for its 10 full-time assistant football coaches under Day, a former Manchester Central and UNH star quarterback. The group will make nearly $8 million during the 2020 season, an increase of about $800,000 from the previous year. According to the USA Today database, Ohio State's staff compensation ranked third nationally in 2019.
"I couldn't have been more impressed with the performance of our coaching staff under the direction of Ryan Day in 2019," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. "What they accomplished both on the field and in the way they led and mentored our students-athletes was exemplary. We look forward to much of the same in 2020."
Kerry Coombs, Kevin Wilson, Greg Mattison, and Larry Johnson will each make over $1 million -- $1.4 million for Coombs, $1.2 million for Wilson, and $1.133 million for Mattison and Johnson. The Buckeyes are the first program to have four assistants earn at least $1 million in the same season. OSU first paid an assistant $1 million in 2018.
Coombs and Wilson's salary is more than at least 40 head coaches from last season and Mattison and Johnson's 2020 numbers would have ranked ahead of 38 head coaches. Coombs would be the 13th highest-paid assistant, according to last year's figures, Wilson 14th, and Mattison and Johnson 15th.
Coombs, Ohio State's defensive coordinator, returned to OSU after a two-year stint as the defensive backs coach for the NFL's Tennessee Titans. In 2017, he made $500,000 as the Buckeyes' assistant head coach, defensive backs coach, and special teams coordinator.
Wilson is entering his fourth season as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He received a $250,000 increase for the upcoming season after the Buckeyes ranked fourth in total offense and quarterback Justin Fields emerged as one of the nation's best players, finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Mattison, who served as Ohio State's defensive coordinator last season, has the title of co-defensive coordinator for 2020. The long-time Michigan assistant made $1.1 million in 2019. With Mattison and now-Boston College coach Jeff Hafley coordinating the defense, Ohio State won 13 games by an average of over 36 points, leading the nation in total defense, fewest passing yards allowed, pass efficiency defense, and third-down percentage.
Johnson, perhaps the best defensive line coach in college football history, helped turn Chase Young into a bona fide Heisman contender, earning a $233,000 raise. Young was the front-runner until a midseason suspension for an NCAA rules infraction. He finished fourth with 20 first-place votes, the highest placement for a defensive player in a decade.
Ohio State announced in February that Day will receive $5.4 million in compensation in 2020 and a one-time $1 million retirement contribution Dec. 31. He will make $6.5 million in 2021 and $7.6 million in 2022.
Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa will receive a $100,000 raise, upping his yearly salary to $700,000. His status was unknown during the Rose Bowl, former head coach Urban Meyer's final game. But Day retained Studrawa, who turned a once-maligned offensive line into a strength and then followed it up with a recruiting haul at the position.
Tony Alford, assistant head coach for offense and running backs coach, will make $618,000 in 2020, an $18,000 increase. Alford spearheaded J.K. Dobbins' growth into a 2,000-yard rusher and a dependable force in the backfield. Dobbins was sixth in the Heisman voting.
Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who was named national recruiter of the year, got a nearly $200,000 raise to elevate his salary to $550,000. Not only did Ohio State's receivers continue a progression that began during Hartline's first season in 2018, he also helped ink the most heralded wide receiver class ever at OSU -- No. 1 overall recruit julian Flemming, five-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and four-stars Gee Scott Jr. and Mookie Cooper.
Linebackers coach Al Washington will make $515,000, a $15,000 increase; special teams coordinator and assistant secondary coach Matt Barnes got a $100,000 increase for a $450,000 salary; and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, in his first full-time assistant coaching job, will make $300,000.