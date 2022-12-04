Ryan Day

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day works with the players before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

 Joseph Maiorana

What little suspense that remained regarding the College Football Playoff ended Sunday afternoon when the committee revealed its final rankings, seeding Georgia first followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State.

Georgia (13-0) will face Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta in one semifinal while Michigan (13-0) gets TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.