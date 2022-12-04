What little suspense that remained regarding the College Football Playoff ended Sunday afternoon when the committee revealed its final rankings, seeding Georgia first followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State.
Georgia (13-0) will face Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta in one semifinal while Michigan (13-0) gets TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
Both games are set for Dec. 31, with the Fiesta Bowl kicking off at 4 p.m. and the Peach Bowl at 8. The national championship game takes place Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
“As we went into it our goal was to get the top four teams right and make sure that we believed Georgia number one, Michigan number two, TCU number three, Ohio State number four,” CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan said on the ESPN selection show. “Our goal was to get the right four, ultimately the right 25 as we go through this and make sure we’ve got them in the right order regardless of matchups, conferences and the rest of it.”
Georgia and Michigan were all but assured of retaining their slots from last week on the heels of convincing triumphs in their respective conference championship games Saturday.
Which schools would follow immediately behind them — and in what order — generated much discussion when TCU lost in overtime to Kansas State, 31-28, in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, ending TCU’s bid for an undefeated season.
As it turned out the Buckeyes, ranked fifth last week after losing to Michigan, 45-23, bumped Southern Cal (11-2) from the playoff. The Trojans entered the weekend ranked fourth but lost to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, 47-24, Friday in Las Vegas.
Ohio State became the third team in the CFP era to earn a berth without reaching its conference championship game.
“Hard to explain the range of emotions that have gone on here over the last seven days,” Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, a Manchester native and former Central High and UNH standout, said on ESPN. “But when we saw our name go up there on the board and know we’re going to have an opportunity to play, I’ve said it before, it’s like a second lease on life. A couple days ago we were on life support, our season was, and now there’s a two-game season ahead of us.”
Speculation swirled around the potential inclusion of another two-loss school, Alabama, which missed a berth in the playoff for the second time in the nine-year history of the format. The Crimson Tide (10-2) lost to Tennessee and LSU by a combined four points this season and ended fifth in the playoff rankings.
Those losses did not impede Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban from lobbying for his team Saturday night during an interview on Fox at halftime of the Big Ten championship game. Without mentioning other programs by name, Saban indicated he felt Alabama would be favored over “any of these teams on the edge of getting in.”
“I think you look at the big wins as well as part of this,” Corrigan said. “The win that Ohio Sate has over Notre Dame (21-10), the win they have over Penn State (44-31). Compare that to Alabama with the wins over Texas (20-19), Mississippi State (30-6). Again keep in mind the Michigan game did get away from (Ohio State), but it was a one-score game early in the fourth quarter.”
Clemson, meantime, missed the playoff for only the third time after losing to South Carolina, 31-30, two weeks ago. The Tigers (11-2) defeated North Carolina, 39-10, Saturday night to win the ACC championship game for a seventh time in eight years.
No two-loss team has been included in the playoff.
Georgia emphatically ensured it would remain first for a fifth consecutive week following a thrashing of LSU, 50-30, in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the Bulldogs will play again in what amounts to another home game.
Michigan is making its second straight playoff appearance after losing to Georgia, 34-11, in last season’s semifinals at the Orange Bowl. Its opponent in the Fiesta Bowl, under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, is making its first playoff appearance.
TCU is the second Big 12 school (Oklahoma) to appear in the playoff and the second overall to be selected after being unranked in the preseason.
“I’m not going to lie, last night was tough,” Dykes said. “We wanted to play our way in. We felt like obviously if we went 13-0, won the Big 12 championship, that we felt good about our chances of making it. We lost in such a tough game last night, in a game we felt like we had opportunities to win, just couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch, but I had faith in the committee. I really did.”