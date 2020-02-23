You can’t really blame the Saint Anselm College women for being a bit tired in Sunday’s New England Women’s Hockey Alliance tournament final.
Less than 24 hours after beating Franklin Pierce in the longest women’s NCAA hockey game, the Hawks fell to Long Island University 1-0 in the NEWHA championship at Sullivan Arena in Goffstown.
Paula Bergstrom scored at 3:54 of the second period and Kenzie Harmison made 27 saves for the shutout.
Michaela Kane stopped 26 shots for the Hawks, who finished 16-14-4 overall.
On Saturday night, Saint Anselm and Franklin Pierce went five overtimes before the Hawks’ Madison Sprague won it at 147 minutes, 24 seconds, breaking the old record of 144:32 set by RPI and Quinnipiac in 2010.