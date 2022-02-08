STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Little has gone as planned or as scheduled for the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team in 2021-22, not with the injuries and ice storms, the stops and starts, the ups and the downs.
Heading into Wednesday night's home contest against New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), the Wildcats haven’t won — or lost — consecutive games since the middle of December. UNH head coach Bill Herrion hopes Monday’s 67-65 triumph over Stony Brook, capped by a Jayden Martinez putback as time expired, is the start of something.
“If we can defend and rebound like we did on Monday, and if we can get that kind of play off the bench, we’re going to be hard to beat down the stretch,” Herrion said. “Now it’s just a matter of doing that so we can go get the next one, the next one, and the next one.”
UNH was picked to finish third in the America East Conference in the preseason. Instead of challenging for the regular-season title, though, the Wildcats are locked in a fifth-place tie with Stony Brook in the muddled AE standings.
But just one game back from second place in the loss column, there’s room to rise up — and quickly — over the season’s final three weeks.
“It’s a great win to try to build on,” Martinez said Monday. “In February, we need every win we can get, so I think it can help propel us all the way to the top.”
Last weekend’s storm and air travel tumult resulted in the Wildcats arriving in Baltimore just four hours prior to Saturday’s showdown with Maryland Baltimore County — an 88-77 Wildcat loss.
After Monday’s win, the UNH bus arrived back in Durham Tuesday morning around 3, and the Wildcats had to sleep fast in advance of Wednesday night's tilt with NJIT, their third game in five days.
The condensed schedule is in part the result of UNH’s 11-day shutdown in mid-January due to COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s been grueling,” said Herrion. “I don’t think people on the outside really understand how hard it is on these kids. It’s been tough.”
However, senior Qon Murphy, who’s coming off a career-high 26-point performance against Stony Brook, believes how the Wildcats’ year ends will depend largely on how each game starts.
“We have to be more consistent in the early parts of games,” he said. “We’ve won just about every second half we’ve played this year, so whether we’re at home or on the road, we have to punch teams in the mouth early and go from there.”
Next man up
Options were limited for Herrion in Monday’s game at Stony Brook. New Hampshire had just eight available players, with Nick Guadarrama missing the contest due to a sprained ankle.
Herrion hopes to have the senior healthy enough to play against NJIT.
The short bench has meant big minutes for anyone who’s been healthy.
On Monday, senior Chris Lester logged season highs in minutes (36), points (11) and rebounds (5), while Murphy made the most of his 31 minutes of floor time.
“They’ve had their minutes shaved, but I give them a lot of credit,” Herrion said. “I’m proud of them from a character standpoint. Both those guys have had to step up, and they’ve both answered the bell.” …
Martinez’ two points Monday represented his first college game-winner and brought him to 999 for his career. With one more point, he would become the 35th Wildcat in history to reach 1,000 for his career. The senior would do so on the heels of Guadarrama, who accomplished the feat on Jan. 28 in Durham. …
UNH is happy to be back in its home gym, where it holds an 8-1 record versus a 2-8 mark on the road.