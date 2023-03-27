A goal in the opening minute of overtime sent Michigan to the NCAA Frozen Four for a second straight year.

Mackie Samoskevich scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Wolverines to a 2-1 victory over Penn State Sunday night at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Michigan will face Quinnipiac, which defeated Ohio State, 4-1, on Sunday, in a national semifinal in Tampa on Thursday, April 6, at 8:30 p.m.