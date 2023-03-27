A goal in the opening minute of overtime sent Michigan to the NCAA Frozen Four for a second straight year.
Mackie Samoskevich scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Wolverines to a 2-1 victory over Penn State Sunday night at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Michigan will face Quinnipiac, which defeated Ohio State, 4-1, on Sunday, in a national semifinal in Tampa on Thursday, April 6, at 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota, the No. 1 overall seed, will face Boston University in the early semifinal. The title game is April 8.
Michigan, the youngest team in Division I with five seniors and 17 underclassmen, including 12 freshmen, is 26-11-3 under interim coach Brandon Naurato. The Wolverines are making their 27th trip to the Frozen Four and second straight.
The game was highlighted by outstanding goaltending. Penn State’s Liam Souliere faced 43 shots and Michigan’s Erik Portillo saw 32. During the regular season, Penn State, led by Souliere’s goaltending, won the first meeting, 3-0, the Wolverines’ only shutout loss of the season, but Michigan won the final three games in the series.
Penn State carried a 1-0 lead into third period, but Michigan tied it when Adam Fantilli, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Hobey Baker Award finalist, scored a power-play goal with 7:52 left in the third. The Wolverines were 0-3 on the power play before that goal.
Fantilli leads the nation with 64 points on 29 goals and 35 assists.
It was top-notch goaltending throughout regulation from Souliere and Portillo, who combined to face 73 shots. Souliere stopped 40.
Pecknold, Bobcats advance
Ohio State scored on a breakaway two minutes into Sunday’s regional final in Bridgeport, Connecticut, but Quinnipiac scored two goals later in the period during a 20-second frenzy and that keyed a 4-1 victory.
Quinnipiac (32-4-3) advanced to its third Frozen Four under coach Rand Pecknold, a Bedford, N.H., native. The Bobcats will play Michigan in the late semifinal on Thursday, April 6.
The Buckeyes controlled the play for most of the game but after Joe Dunlap’s breakaway goal early in the contest, OSU couldn’t get to Bobcats’ goalie Yaniv Perets, who made 34 stops. Quinnipiac was outshot, 35-17, but made the most of its opportunities.
Midway through the first period, Cristophe Fillion and Skyler Brind’Amour scored 20 seconds apart to give the Bobcats a 2-1 advantage.
In the third, Cristophe Tellier’s late goal put Quinnipiac up, 3-1. Jayden Lee’s empty-net goal finished off Ohio State.