Yes, it is supposed to be this hard to make the Final Four. The UConn women’s basketball team has done it 13 times in a row, at times making it look easy, but when they played NC State in the Bridgeport Regional final on Monday night, the past meant nothing.
Reputations meant nothing. The location of the arena, nothing. There was no mystique or aura that could change this game.
This was UConn vs. NC State. No. 2 seed vs. No. 1. Two great teams. The only thing that mattered was the moment. Who would master it? Who would wither under the heat of it?
UConn sophomore and reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, shaking off the rust that had inhibited her game for weeks, found her superhero cape at the last possible moment. She scored 27 points, 15 in two overtime periods, to will the Huskies into the Final Four for their 14th consecutive tournament with a 91-87 double-overtime victory.
“I can’t dream some of the stuff that happens to me,” Bueckers said. “That’s why I thank God so much.”
The Huskies will play defending champion Stanford in the national semifinals on Friday night in Minneapolis, where UConn won its first title in 1995.
“It’s one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “It was just amazing the way the 10 kids on the court are playing for their lives and nobody wants to lose. Everybody is making big play after big play and nobody backed down from the moment.”
NC State made the game epic with clutch shots to force one overtime, then another. Bueckers scored eight points in the first overtime, and the first five points in the second.
“Just me trying to stay confident in myself,” Bueckers said.
Azzi Fudd, Bueckers’ freshman teammate and close friend, was right behind her with 19 points, hitting big free throws in a game in which more experienced teammates could not.
And there it was, Bueckers and Fudd making the big game their own, just the way UConn imagined it in November. Christyn Williams, the steady senior, hit a couple of baskets at the end of the second overtime to put it away.
Throughout this NCAA Tournament, Auriemma had lamented that he did not expect Bueckers, who missed 2½ months with a knee injury, would return to her pre-surgery form until next season. As she often has, she outdid her coach’s public projections. And just in the nick of time.
UConn nearly let it get away in the one way you would never believe, at the free throw line, missing seven of its first 10. NC State made 13 of its first 14. The Huskies did much that could have lost this game, but their best players made the plays when it counted.
The game was everything a game of this magnitude is supposed to be: Two great teams fighting for a precious place in the Final Four. There was ferocious defense and the tenseness of the moment made it inevitable that shots would be hard to make.
The Huskies jumped out to the lead and clung to it. When one of their key bench players, Dorka Juhász, went down with a fractured wrist, her teammates were shaken up. When their two top inside players, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards, got into foul trouble, it began to look bleak. UConn’s 10-point lead slipped away, and it became a possession-by-possession pressure cooker, tied in the final minute.
UConn missed chances to clinch it at the free throw line, but once overtime started, the game seemed to slow to super slow-mo, each moment carrying the season with it. The Wolfpack had more experienced players, but not in games like this. They matched UConn big play for big play, but the Huskies had just enough to get the last word.
“Literally,” Christyn Williams said. “We have Paige Bueckers, and they don’t.”
In a season in which the Huskies lost five games early, were missing key players, most particularly Fudd and Bueckers much of the year, and saw the end of their 169-game conference winning streak, they kept their string of Final Four appearances alive.
“It could end tomorrow,” Auriemma said. “It could end next week. It could end next year like everything else ends. But kids like Paige won’t let it end, and there has to be that kind of kid.”