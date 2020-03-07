GOFFSTOWN — The only obstacle left between the Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team and the Northeast-10 tournament championship was a New Haven squad that had already pulled off three upsets to reach Saturday afternoon’s title game.
New Haven was seconds away from another one, but Chris Paul made sure that didn’t happen.
Paul spearheaded Saint Anselm’s comeback from 10 points down in the second half with crucial shots, with the biggest coming with five seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime.
The junior went on to score seven points in overtime to finish with a game-high 27 points in Saint Anselm’s 65-63 victory inside Stoutenburgh Gymnasium. Paul was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
“My teammates told me that the ball was going to come me, just keep my head, be strong, and that’s what I did,” Paul said. “They were able to put in positions to score, and I was able to capitalize.”
St. Anselm (23-8 overall, 17-5 in NE-10) won the program’s ninth NE-10 championship under 34-year head coach Keith Dickson, which sends the Hawks to their eighth straight NCAA Division II tournament (25th overall.). The Hawks last won the NE-10 title in 2017.
After making it all the way to the Final Four last year, the Hawks won’t find out their path until 10:30 p.m. on Sunday when the bracket to the 64-team tournament is announced.
“This group would not have won this game in January. We weren’t capable of playing poorly and finding a way to win,” Dickson said. “The was won by our defense in the last eight minutes of the game and with just a terrific effort from Chris Paul.
“If he didn’t finish the play, he started the play,” Dickson added. “Chris has been, in my opinion, has been the best player in the league since mid-January. We’re lucky he’s on our side.”
New Haven (18-15, 13-10) entered the NE-10 tournament as the fifth seed in the Southwest Division and upset No. 5 Bentley, No. 1 Le Moyne and No. 2 Stonehill on its way to Saint Anselm (No.1 seed in Northeast Division)..
The Chargers led 31-18 with three minutes left in the first half before the Hawks trimmed the deficit to 33-25 at halftime.
St. Anselm came out of the locker poised to take control with a 15-2 run to start the second half that ended with a layup by Tyler Arbuckle (18 points) that gave the Hawks a 40-38 lead, but Derrick Rowland (25 points) evened the game and started another hill for the Hawks to climb.
Quashawn Lane’s 3-pointer gave New Haven back the lead and Rowland book-ended a 12-0 run with a 3-pointer that left the Chargers a 50-40 cushion with nine minutes left.
“We were lucky to be down eight (at halftime). I was happy to be down only eight,” Dickson said. “Then we came out in the second half and thought we took control of the game, but didn’t. They’re an older, tournament tested group, and they weren’t going to go away easy. We had to fight our way back again.”
St. Anselm crept within 52-48, when Paul made a clutch spin-around shot from the elbow as time expired on the shot clock. After Rowland countered with a layup, Gustav Suhr-Jessen scored with 56 seconds left to slice the deficit to 54-52.
Paul sent the game into overtime came following a missed free throw from Elijah Bailey with 22 seconds left. St. Anselm went down the court with no illusion to who the ball was going to. Paul got the ball in the paint and forced his way to the game at 54-54.
“I knew the (officials) were letting us play, so I just wanted to make a nice, strong move and that’s what I did, and I was able to finish it,” Paul said
Paul opened overtime with a layup and a 3-point play to quickly give St. Anselm a 59-56 advantage. He then followed a Miles Tention hoop with a layup that left St. Anselm with a 65-61 lead with 46 seconds remaining.”
“We’re a five-man motion offense, so the guys have grown to the point to know where Chris needs it, and he should touch it on every possession,” Dickson said. “We’ve sort of grown and figured ourselves out.”
With St. Anselm up 65-63, Bailey missed a 3-pointer and the resulting scrum for the rebound left the Chargers with possession with 1.6 seconds remaining. Bailey’s desperation fadeaway hit the side of the backboard.
“That’s probably one of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of. It’s just a great feeling to be honest,” Arbuckle said. “It’s just a show to watch Chris. When the game is on the line, just give him the ball and he’s going to make the right play.”
Arbuckle made the all-tournament team as a freshman along with Paul, Lane and Rowland (New Haven) and Isaiah Moore (Franklin Pierce).
“We’re all super-tight knit and I think that’s what separates us from other teams,” Arbuckle said. “When things aren’t going our way, we come together. We all have each other’s back and no matter if he other team has the lead, we fight back one possession at a time.”