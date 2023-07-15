SNHU Baseball

Scott Loiseau (facing) is shown meeting with umpires before an SNHU game in the NCAA Division II East regionals last month in Hooksett. Loiseau last week accepted a assistant coach’s job at Penn State of the Big Ten.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Scott Loiseau considers Southern New Hampshire University home and had no intention of leaving his position as the school’s head baseball coach.

Then he received a call from Mike Gambino.