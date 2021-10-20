THE Plymouth State University football team began its varsity history with a play that is still a part of its record book.
Alan Wool, who went to Laconia High School and now lives in Gilford, returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for the Panthers’ first touchdown in their first game — a 41-13 home loss to Nichols College in front of nearly 3,000 fans on Oct. 3, 1970, at the D&M Park football field.
The play is still tied for the longest kickoff return in program history.
Wool and a number of alumni will return to Plymouth on Saturday at 1 p.m., when the Panthers (2-4) celebrate their 50th season during their Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference game against Worcester State University at the new turf Panther Field.
Wool will give the officials a special commemorative coin to use for the coin toss and, at halftime, take the field again alongside his fellow alumni as the program receives a replica of the old New England Football Conference championship trophy.
Plymouth State played in the now-defunct NEFC from 1971-92 and 2006-2012.
The program won four ECAC Bowl championships (1983, 1987, 1999, 2007), 10 NEFC titles, claimed its first MASCAC crown in 2017 and has made five NCAA Division III tournament appearances (1984, 1994, 1995, 2008, 2017).
The celebration is sponsored by the Plymouth State athletic department and the Panthers Gridiron Club, which Wool is a member of.
Wool recalls Plymouth State’s first coach, Walter Murphy, then a local lawyer and later a chief justice of the New Hampshire Superior Court, having the team practice that double-reverse kickoff return play a dozen times the night before its first game.
When Wool and teammate Mike Veilleux surveyed a muddy D&M Park field that featured a pond of rainwater between the 40-yard lines before the game, Wool decided to avoid that area if he made any returns.
The opening kickoff went right to Wool.
Wool, a running back/wide receiver, faked the handoff to Veilleux and, sprung with key blocks from captain Bill Bullock and Rochester’s Dave Anctil, dashed untouched up the Plymouth-side sideline for the touchdown. His teammates met him in the end zone for a celebratory group pile.
“I’ve always said it’s one of those things where of all the accolades or awards I’ve gotten, that’s the No. 1 thing I am most happy about,” Wool said. “It’s something they can never take away from you and it can’t be broken because it was the first play.”
Wool, 71, was a junior during that inaugural 0-3 season that also featured a trip to Nova Scotia to play Acadia University — a game that used a combination of Canadian and American football rules. The following fall, with a roster that was half-filled with freshmen, the Panthers recorded their first winning season (5-3) in their inaugural campaign as an NEFC member.
“The first year, everything was shooting from the hip,” Wool said. “We didn’t know what was up or where to go, what to do. A lot of people had played flag football, some people (who) hadn’t even played before that were on the team. ... The second year was much more organized.”
The Panthers’ first consistent run of success came in the 1980s.
Plymouth State finished atop the NEFC from 1981-88 and again in 1990 under coaches Jay Cottone and Lou Desloges, who died last month after a battle with leukemia. Desloges, who previously held the program’s all-time wins record (55) before current coach Paul Castonia surpassed him in 2016, returned to the program as an assistant coach from 2001-19.
Plymouth State’s 1980s run was greatly helped by arguably its most famous alum: Joe Dudek. The Panthers running back finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting as a senior in 1985 after Sports Illustrated endorsed him as its choice to win the award in a cover story that ran on Dec. 2 that year.
Bo Jackson won the Heisman that year.
With his parents in the crowd, Dudek surpassed Walter Payton for the NCAA career rushing touchdown record with a five-TD performance in a 35-15 home victory over Bridgewater State on Oct. 26, 1985, and finished his career with 79.
“There was a lot of pressure obviously,” Dudek said of the Bridgewater State game. “Channel 7 flew in a helicopter that landed in the baseball field before the game. There was a lot of media interest around it with the chance to break Walter Payton’s record.
“That day, I was just in the zone. I couldn’t be touched. The team did a great job in front of me. I felt like I was seeing things before they were even happening. I had the best football game of my life on the biggest day of my life. It’s something I’ll always remember.”
Dudek graduated as the Division III all-time rushing yards leader (5,570), which still stands as the program benchmark in that category. The Panthers went 37-6 over Dudek’s tenure. Plymouth State has retired one number in its history: Dudek’s No. 22.
“When your number gets retired, people look at that as an individual accomplishment,” said Dudek, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1997 and played in two games for the Denver Broncos during the NFL players’ strike in 1987. “To me, that was a team accomplishment. My number being retired, the records I broke were because I was part of four great Plymouth State football teams. ... I always understood I was a really good athlete at the right place at the right time and was able to stay healthy.”
The Panthers’ winning seasons continued after Dudek’s graduation under Desloges and later Don Brown, who coached the team from 1993-95 and is now the defensive coordinator at the University of Arizona.
Desloges guided the team to the 1987 ECAC North Bowl championship, four NEFC titles and a record 20-game winning streak.
The Panthers went 25-6 and made their first two NCAA tournament appearances under Brown, who later led the Northeastern and University of Massachusetts programs. Plymouth State won its lone NCAA tournament game, 19-18, at home against the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy with Brown patrolling the sidelines in 1994.
Paul LaPolice, who is the head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa Redblacks, played for both Desloges and Brown before graduating from Plymouth State in 1994. LaPolice, who also graduated from Nashua High School, led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the 2011 Grey Cup.
Castonia took over the program in 2003. In his first winning season with the team, Plymouth went 9-1 and won the 2007 ECAC North Atlantic Bowl championship. The Panthers followed up with a 10-2, NEFC-championship campaign that ended with a NCAA tournament first-round loss at SUNY Cortland in 2008.
Plymouth State earned its most recent NCAA tournament berth after a 9-2 campaign that included its first MASCAC title in 2017. Milford’s Mitch Banuskevich led the team in rushing and free safety Zach Ziemba, a Manchester West graduate, won the MASCAC defensive player of the year award that fall.
“It was a great experience,” Wool said of his time at Plymouth State. “I’d never trade it for anything else.”