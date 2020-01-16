PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth State University men’s and women’s ice hockey teams have moved up the start times for their games scheduled for Saturday due to an impending snow storm.
The women’s game will now start at 1:45 p.m., while the men will drop the puck at 5 p.m. The earlier start times will allow visiting teams to get on the road earlier to avoid potentially difficult travel.
The teams will both still celebrate Scouts’ Day, as all Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts in uniform will receive free admission to the games, while up to two accompanying adults per scout will receive a 40% discount on their ticket prices.
Additionally, scouts are invited to form a “high five tunnel” to welcome the teams onto the ice, participate in a group photo with mascot Pemi the Panther and will have the opportunity to interact with players and coaches during special meet and greet autograph sessions in the teams’ locker rooms following each contest.
Preregistration for the games is not required. Any scouts wishing to participate should plan to meet in the downstairs lobby near the skate rental shop 30 minutes prior game time. All scouts should already have their game tickets at that time.
Scouts in uniform will be admitted free of charge. General admission tickets for children 12 and under is $3 and standard adult ticket pricing is $5. Tickets go on sale one hour prior to game time.