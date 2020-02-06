Anthony Ceolin scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime to give host Fitchburg State University to a 5-4 win over Plymouth State University in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) men’s ice hockey game on Thursday night.
In a back-and-forth battle, Fitchburg held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but the Panthers rallied to tie the game each time. Freshman Kyler Harding gave PSU its first lead with his first career goal midway through the second, but the hosts answered with a pair of tallies to take a 4-3 lead into the final period.
Lukas Holmqvist evened the game with 7:46 remaining to send the game to overtime and Plymouth State controlled the majority of the extra frame, but Ceolin gave the Falcons the win when his shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle found the top right corner.
Plymouth State dropped consecutive MASCAC contests for the first time since the first week of January 2019. The Panthyers are 9-3-1 in the league and 9-9-2 overall. The Falcons are 11-7-2 and 8-3-2 in conference play.