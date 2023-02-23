The Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) has altered its men’s hockey tournament schedule due to the winter storm that hit New England.
Quarterfinal games originally scheduled for Thursday have been moved to Saturday, with the semifinal rounds being pushed back to Tuesday. The championship game remains scheduled for Saturday, March 4.
Plymouth State (21-3-1, 18-0-0 MASCAC) is the top seed and will host the winner of fourth-seeded Westfield State and fifth-seeded UMass Dartmouth at Hanaway Rink on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Doors open one hour before game time.
PSU will be holding a “white out” event during the game, encouraging fans to wear white. Rally towels will be available at the student entrance as the Panthers seek a fourth consecutive MASCAC tournament title.
Plymouth State earned its highest-ever national ranking this week when the Panthers moved up to No. 10 in the latest USCHO Division III poll.
UNH women advance in Hockey East tourney
Emily Pinto notched two goals, one on the power play, to help the UNH women’s hockey team past Holy Cross 6-3 in a Hockey East first-round tournament game on Wednesday at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
The Wildcats (12-20-3), who are seeded No. 8 in the tournament, will visit No. 2 seed Vermont in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In Wednesday’s other first-round game, No. 10 Merrimack upset No. 7 Boston University, 5-4 in overtime. The Warriors will visit top seed Northeastern in another quarterfinal on Saturday.
In the other quarterfinals on Saturday, No. 3 Providence will host No. 6 Maine and No. 4 Boston College will host No. 5 UConn.