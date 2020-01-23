Five players scored and goalie Andreas Pettersson made 24 saves as the Plymouth State University hockey team topped Worcester State 5-1 in a MASCAC game on Thursday at Hanaway Rink in Plymouth.
Leo Stolpe, Myles Abbate (his 10th of the year), Hudson’s Alec LeFave, Peter Laviolette and Ben Chipmen struck for the Panthers, who improved to 8-7-2 overall and a conference-leading 8-1-1. Worcester State dropped to 5-10-1 and 3-7.
The win was the third straight for the Panthers, who led 3-1 after two periods before breaking it open in the third.
Pettersson, a senior from Trollhattan, Sweden — the Panthers have six Swedish players — improved to 7-3-2.
Plymouth State hosts UMass-Dartmouth on Saturday at 6 p.m. UMass-Dartmouth is 5-9-2 and 4-4-1 after suffering a 3-2 overtime loss to Salem State on Thursday night.