Plymouth State University is adding men’s swimming to its list of NCAA Division III-sponsored programs, it was announced on Thursday.
The program will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
The Little East Conference (LEC) hosted its first men’s invitational meet in February. The addition of Plymouth State brings the total number of men’s programs in the conference to five, allowing the league to host a championship meet once the conference’s directors of athletics give their approval.
Anne Barbeau, who has led the women’s program the last two years, will oversee both teams. She will add an additional assistant coach to her staff.