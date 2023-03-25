Senior Myles Abbate of Plymouth State University has been selected as the winner of the 22nd Joe Concannon Award, presented annually to the best American-born college hockey player in New England at the Division II/III level, Gridiron Club of Great Boston president Cheryl Duddy-Schoenfield announced on Thursday.
The Joe Concannon Award was established in 2001 shortly after the passing of the longtime writer for The Boston Globe, who had a great passion for the game of college hockey while always advocating strongly for amateur athletics.
Abbate, already the most-decorated men’s hockey player in Plymouth State history, becomes the first Panther and just the second Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) player to win the award. A finalist last year, Abbate is also a finalist for the Sid Watson Award, the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Division II-III Men’s Player of the Year, and took home his second consecutive MASCAC Player of the Year honor after earning Rookie of the Year following the 2019-20 season.
“This is a great award for Myles, who really deserves it,” said head coach Craig Russell. “Having coached him for four years, he is the only player that I have ever seen that empties the tank each and every practice — no days off.
“He is just so committed and focused on the team results and goals that I am sure the individual recognition won’t be much for him now, but I do know that down the road he will recognize the importance of winning this prestigious award. He has been a special human being and a pleasure and privilege to coach. I know he is looking at playing opportunities for next year and wherever that is, that team is getting something very special in Myles.”
Abbate, of Norwell, Mass., led the Panthers with 15 goals and 24 assists for a league-high 39 points and a +23 rating this winter. The 5-10 forward helped lead Plymouth State to an unbeaten run through the MASCAC, a fourth consecutive MASCAC Tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The Joe Concannon Award will be presented at the New England College Hockey Writers’ Dinner on April 19 in Saugus, Mass.
On Thursday, Abbate earned All-American honors from the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA). Abbate was named a CCM/AHCA Men’s Division II-III East First Team All-American.