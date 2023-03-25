Senior Myles Abbate of Plymouth State University has been selected as the winner of the 22nd Joe Concannon Award, presented annually to the best American-born college hockey player in New England at the Division II/III level, Gridiron Club of Great Boston president Cheryl Duddy-Schoenfield announced on Thursday.

The Joe Concannon Award was established in 2001 shortly after the passing of the longtime writer for The Boston Globe, who had a great passion for the game of college hockey while always advocating strongly for amateur athletics.