Owen McNichols became a lacrosse goalkeeper because his older brother, John, wanted someone to shoot on.
Now in his junior campaign with the Plymouth State University men’s lacrosse team, the Manchester resident has developed into one of the top goalies in the Little East Conference this spring.
McNichols, who played high school lacrosse at Trinity as a freshman before transferring to and playing at Manchester Central, started seven of the Panthers’ first eight games this spring. Over that span, he owned the best goals-against average (7.31) and second-best save percentage (.59) in the LEC, helping Plymouth State to a 7-1 start.
The Panthers went 6-11 last spring.
“At first, I didn’t really like it because it was like the fear factor with the ball,” said McNichols, who played his first few years of lacrosse as an attackman, “but then it started to grow on me after a year or two playing it and I just fell in love with it ever since.”
McNichols played in the Manchester Police Athletic League growing up and in the New Hampshire Tomahawks club program while in middle school. When he got to Central, McNichols said he was immediately made a captain alongside his only other two teammates who had significant lacrosse experience.
The Little Green went 2-14 in Division I in 2018, when McNichols was a sophomore, and 7-6 in Division II his junior year, during which he received D-II First Team honors. The NHIAA canceled the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, McNichols’ senior year.
In 2021, the spring after McNichols graduated, Central would not have fielded a varsity or junior varsity team if it had not combined with rival Manchester Memorial to form a Division II co-op program.
“I had to become a leader right away — take charge and show the team what needed to be done,” McNichols said of his time at Central.
Mike Wilus, who is in his fourth year as Plymouth State’s head coach and sixth coaching within the program, learned of McNichols when the goalie was playing for the Tomahawks.
Wilus said he saw the intangibles needed at the position like quick hands and good vision when he watched McNichols play. McNichols’ Tomahawks and high school coaches told Wilus that he had huge upside.
“That’s kind of what we’re looking for at this level,” Wilus said. “We’re not getting the super polished, best goalie to ever come out of New Hampshire. We’re getting the kid that has a ton of potential and that we see could develop and become a really good goalie.”
McNichols played in three games as a freshman and classmate Jessy Hirwa, a Concord resident and Merrimack Valley High graduate, played in five while both backed up senior Robert Porter.
McNichols started 12 games and appeared in 16 last season as a sophomore, posting a 12.21 goals-against average, .473 save percentage and 4-10 record.
Wilus said McNichols struggled with the mental side of the position through the ups and downs last year. McNichols has always had the knack for dramatic saves but sometimes had difficulty making the routine ones, Wilus said.
McNichols spent last offseason working on his step, angles, stepping to the ball and communicating with his defense. He said he came back in the fall and preseason striving to earn the starting job.
“All fall, it was an open competition and Owen, I think, this year was a little bit mentally just ready to compete and win the position and he had a great preseason,” Wilus said. “That’s kind of what landed him in the cage for us. It’s one of those things, though, like you have to continue to earn it — just like any other position on the field but goalie is definitely under a microscope — and he’s played extremely well game in, game out for us.”
McNichols said he feels he has improved at the mental aspect of his game, his positioning in the cage and his communication with defensemen Marc Hirshom, Joey Loeber and Zach Gilvar.
McNichols has made the must-have saves this year alongside his usual must-see stops, Wilus said.
Competing and working with Hirwa has also benefited McNichols. “It gives you more of that drive when you have competition, especially for a spot like when it’s a goalie when it’s only one person so you have to outwork the other competition to be that No. 1,” McNichols said.
McNichols was named the LEC goalie of the week last week after making a career-high 17 saves in the Panthers’ 9-5 win at Plattsburgh State on March 16.
The Cardinals trailed, 5-1, at halftime before firing nine shots at McNichols in the third quarter and another 15 in the final frame.
McNichols made five saves in Plymouth State’s 18-7 win at New England College last Monday and nine stops in its 9-8 victory at Gordon College on Wednesday.
The Panthers were scheduled to start their LEC season with their home game against UMass Boston on Saturday.
“I’m happy that he’s finding success and I’m just really hopeful that he can continue to have these games down the stretch,” Wilus said. “Because as we get into conference play, goaltending is huge.”