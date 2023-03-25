McNichols

Plymouth State’s Owen McNichols prepares to make a save during recent action.

 KIM BOWNES

Owen McNichols became a lacrosse goalkeeper because his older brother, John, wanted someone to shoot on.

Now in his junior campaign with the Plymouth State University men’s lacrosse team, the Manchester resident has developed into one of the top goalies in the Little East Conference this spring.

McNichols mugshot

OWEN McNICHOLS